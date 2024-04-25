Primary school welcomes book donation from Amazon Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cardenden Primary School empowers students to take advantage of every opportunity to be the best versions of themselves by offering an interesting and interactive curriculum.

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline boosted the resources available in the school’s library by donating 450 Roald Dahl books to encourage children at the school to read.

The donation comes from a partnership between Amazon in Dunfermline and National Literacy Trust in 2024, with the goal of delivering books to schools across Scotland to increase literacy and reading levels.

The Amazon team visited pupils to encourage fun reading

As well as the donation of books, a group of nine employees from Amazon in Dunfermline visited the primary school to spend time with the pupils and encourage fun reading.

Speaking on the donation and partnership, Jamie Strain, General Manager at Amazon in Dunfermline, said:

“Amazon in Dunfermline is home to many mums, dads and guardians of Cardenden Primary School pupils, so we know the teachers there care deeply for the children in their care – we couldn’t be happier to offer them this fun donation of Roald Dahl classics. Partnering with National Literacy Trust for donations like this will give us the opportunity to reach as many young children in Scotland as possible to inspire fun around reading and literacy.”

Christina Watson, an employee from Amazon in Dunfermline who was part of the delivery team for the donation, said:

“I’m always encouraged my children to read more when they were growing up, and I know that many other parents are too. Donations like this can really excite and encourage children to start venturing into the world of books independently, so thank you, Amazon in Dunfermline and National Literacy Trust, for coming up with this incredible scheme.”

Abbie, a pupil from Cardenden Primary School, added:

“Thank you, Amazon in Dunfermline, for our new books. My friends and I love reading in the school library. I’m very excited to read the new Roald Dahl books – they’re my favourite!”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in poverty. The first Multibank, ‘The Big Hoose’, opened in Fife providing surplus essentials like nappies, toilet rolls, toothpaste and school uniforms, donated by Amazon and others, directly to those in need. The initiative has gone on to donate more than 2 million goods to over 200,000 families across Scotland and Greater Manchester.

Amazon also helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast.