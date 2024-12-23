Preparing properly for rural property sale success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“The festive season is a good time for families to get all their ducks in a row to optimise any land or farm sales planned for 2025” says H&H Land & Estates Associate Director & Chartered Surveyor, Jonathan Hird.

As the festive season approaches, families often come together to reflect on the year past and plan for the years to come. Conversations around the Christmas table may naturally turn to long-term decisions, such as the future of a family farm, estate, or landholding. Whether it’s a decision to pass the property on to the next generation, diversify its use, or sell to explore new opportunities, now is the ideal time to assess your options and make informed plans.

Selling rural property, whether it's a farm, estate, or land, requires meticulous preparation, expert marketing, and strategic planning. For sellers looking to maximise value and achieve a seamless transaction, here are some essential insights into what you should consider:

An accurate valuation is the foundation of a successful sale of land. Factors to consider start with the quality of the land and its agricultural productivity, the added value of its potential for diversification, environmental capital, and possibilities for development.

To minimise delays and negotiations later, you should always address potential concerns before going to market. That means ensuring boundaries are clearly defined and title deeds are up to date, especially in cases where multiple generations have owned the property. You need clear details of any access rights and easements, utilities and services, and records of all current schemes and compliance with them.

Ensure you have you have all necessary documentation in place, and work with and collaborate with your team of professionals, land agent, accountant and solicitors to proactively address any legal or logistical hurdles.

High-quality marketing is crucial to standing out in a competitive market, and that requires professional photography and video filming (including drone footage) and interactive content including virtual tours and 3D models. Today buyers expect sophisticated online presentation and a high quality, detailed brochure both telling the full story of why your property is a unique investment opportunity.

Selling land, farms and property involves finding the right audience of potential buyers for each individual property. This could include farmers and landowners looking to extend their holdings, developers or environmental investors looking for potential opportunities, or lifestyle buyers in search of their dream rural home.

Understanding timing is essential to optimise opportunities to maximise value. Key considerations when bringing any property to the market include seasonality (land looks better in summer sunshine), the timing of government schemes or planning permissions, and awareness of wider economic factors such as interest rates and market price fluctuations.

A well-presented property will impress prospective buyers, so mow the grass, trim hedges, and repair fencing to give the land a well-managed appearance. Make sure buildings are in good repair, declutter yards and outbuildings, and maximise your kerb appeal.

Selling your rural property, farm, or land is a significant decision, and success depends on preparation, strategy, and execution. At H&H Land & Estates, we combine local knowledge, national reach, specialist expertise and a passion for the countryside to deliver results.

If you want to get the best results from your property sale, professional guidance can take all the headaches and the uncertainties off your shoulders. Contact us today for a no-obligation consultation and discover how we can help you achieve your goals.