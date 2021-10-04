Premier Inn out, Lidl in at Tweedbank development

Lidl is hoping to add Tweedbank to its two other Borders stores in Hawick, above, and Kelso. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Site developer Manor Place Developments confirmed Premier Inn’s decision to pull out of the scheme due to the economic climate following the pandemic.

However, terms have been agreed with Lidl to include a supermarket instead, which will sit alongside the already-consented petrol filling station and drive-through Costa coffee store.

The hotel will be replaced by five new industrial units, expected to create 100 new local jobs.

The new plans are being shared with residents in Tweedbank to get their views.

Manor Place Developments managing director, Duncan Hamilton, said: “We are delighted to have agreed terms with Lidl GB to develop a new store at the Borders Gateway development.

"It will be a great addition to the scheme and give local residents in Tweedbank access to high-quality and affordable produce on their doorstep.

“The scheme will create over 100 new jobs in Tweedbank and still bring a new petrol filling station and a Costa drive-thru, and we are looking at opportunities to bring additional trade counter operators to the new industrial units.”

Councillor David Parker (Leaderdale and Melrose), said: “Due to the pandemic, the current business climate has been difficult for everyone and I’m not surprised that Manor Place Developments have had to adjust their Tweedbank proposals in response to the economic climate.

“The new proposals will still represent a significant investment in Tweedbank and the Borders and will bring jobs to the local area.

"I’m sure everyone will welcome the new investment and will look pragmatically at the new proposals in light of the current economic backdrop.”

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Gordon Rafferty, said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Manor Place Developments to bring a Lidl store to Tweedbank.