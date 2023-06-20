News you can trust since 1855
Plans for discount food retailer in Galashiels to relocate are revealed

A discount supermarket specialising in frozen foods could soon be on the move within a Borders town.
By Paul Kelly
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
Halfords in Galashiels.Halfords in Galashiels.
Halfords in Galashiels.

Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning has submitted an application to Scottish Borders Council for a Certificate on Lawfulness on behalf of Foodfarms Ltd.

The aim is to relocate its existing premises at Bridge Street in Galashiels to the town’s Hunter’s Bridge at Low Buckholmside.

The unit earmarked is currently occupied by Halfords Autocentre.

The application site comprises an existing retail unit with car park extending from the front elevation and a small service yard to the rear.

The application site forms the furthest south of three retail units within an existing building.

The proposed unit was purpose built for retail and has never had any other use.

A spokesperson for Ferguson Planning said: “The existing Farmfoods outlet in Galashiels sits on Bridge Street.

“It is understood that the premises has operated for more than 20 years. However, Farmfoods business model has evolved to a format that the Bridge Street premises is not able to support due to its small size, the physical constraints upon extending the building, and lack of parking.

“There are no physical works included in the proposal, other than shop fitting required for any retailer to operate from a premises.

“The shop shall be fitted out in five aisles, each of which will stock some food products. The premises shall be served by four checkouts, located on the shopfront.”

Halfords Autocentre has been approached regarding what implications the application has for the future of its outlet in Galashiels.

