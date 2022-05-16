Plans for a new glamping holiday site at Kelso

An artist's impression of the glamping site.

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council by landowner Naomi Michel for six glamping units, a timber BBQ hut, a parking/turning area, waste and recycling facilities and conversion of an existing static caravan into a facilities building on land north west of Hassington Blue Houses, five miles from Kelso town centre.

The site will be marketed as ‘Bee Wild in the Borders’ and aims to provide a “significant economic benefit to the surrounding area and local businesses”. It will also create one full-time job and one part-time post.

A report submitted with the application from Edinburgh-based Glampitect says the site will comprise of a mixture of yurts and shepherds huts.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report adds: “The plot is just off an unnamed road between the B6364 and and the B6461, on the outskirts of Kelso. The proposed glamping site will provide subtle and discreet countryside accommodation for tourists visiting the area’s attractions on short breaks and weekend stays. The units will create an exciting new experience for guests when visiting the area.

“The design proposes new indigenous shrubbery around each unit, in turn, this would help encourage more species to the area. The site will be marketed as a ‘secret garden’ with ample new plants and trees planted to enhance the biodiversity on the site.

“The site operators are very passionate about encouraging nature to their proposed site and to create a ‘secret garden’ type feel to the area. Throughout the site, areas will focus on re-wilding and encouraging biodiversity and wildflowers to the area.