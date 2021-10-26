Hot tub heaven. (Ben Barden)

The proposed glamping site north of Westcote Farmhouse would offer eight mobile accommodation units and would also incorporate composting toilets.

Applicant Drew Glendinning, of Westcote Farm, has submitted the application, which includes a parking area, to planning officers at Scottish Borders Council.

It would add to existing accommodation already provided by Westcote Glamping, which was established in the spring of 2018.

A statement from the applicant’s agent, Galashiels-based Aitken Turnbull Architects, says the site offers accommodation to visitors which is within a suitable travel distance from across the English Border as well as Edinburgh and further afield “thus being suitable for weekend trips and short breaks.”

The statement also highlights the benefits to the region’s tourism industry.

It adds: “The site is in a secluded setting whilst also having good accessibility from the nearby A698. The short distance from the A698 also means that there is little to no traffic passing neighbouring properties on their way to or from the glamping site.

“The location allows occupiers to enjoy the surrounding tourism assets, that includes many walking and biking opportunities, castles and heritage centres, and lots of food and drink opportunities in nearby Border towns and villages.

“The guests generate income for the local economy, everything from taxi businesses, takeaway businesses, local restaurants, particularly Cross Keys in Denholm, retail shops on Hawick High Street, the distillery and the newly opened Great Tapestry in Galashiels.

“Special attention is made in drawing attention to visitors and encouraging them not to just pass through the Scottish Borders but to stop and explore and extend their stay here, all in an effort to help the local economy which at this time is more important than ever.”

The hot tubs are from Huddersfield-based Naked Flames Eco Tubs and are luxurious wood-fired hot tubs, handcrafted from three different premium woods with stainless steel.

The company supplies the tubs to the glamping/holiday homes industry and the general public.