Philipburn Hotel up for grabs for a cool £1.35m

The Philipburn Hotel in Selkirk is up for sale.

The Philipburn Hotel in Linglie Road has been brought to the market by property firm Graham and Sibbald, which is inviting offers of around £1,350,000 for the established business.

For that, you get the hotel, with 20 letting bedrooms both within the hotel and others set in the garden, as well as an excellent range of bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities, including the capacious Linglie Function Suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of this is complimented by attractive gardens, seating terrace and an open-air pavilion ideal for wedding ceremonies.

In addition, there are three two-bedroom apartments for private or staff accommodation.

The Philipburn Hotel is located on the outskirts of the town, renowned for its wonderful countryside and extensive range of rural activities.

The hotel is part of the well-known Best Western Group Signature Collection Brand, and was recently awarded, by Best Western, the Brand Ambassador Award for 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Philipburn Hotel is being sold by Ian and Marie Wells, who have owned and operated the hotel for 16 years and have in this period extended (including the new function suite) and renovated the hotel to a very high standard.

However, the property is offered for sale to facilitate their well-earned retirement from the trade.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The Philipburn Hotel is a most attractive property with which I have had the pleasure of being associated with for some 30-plus years.

"It is great to see how the hotel has developed over those years to this well-known and well-established business in the heart of the Borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Its availability gives new owners a wonderful opportunity to take over this profitable business and continue its excellent reputation and growth.”