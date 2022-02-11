Peeblesshire residents' frustration over daily power cuts as energy prices increase
Residents in Peeblesshire who are being plunged into darkness with daily power outages, are feeling angered that their energy bills are set to soar.
Innerleithen, Traquair, Walkerburn and Clovenfords have all been hit with power failures following the latest storm.
On Monday evening, Innerleithen Community Council was being encouraged to keep the pressure on SP Energy Networks, to deliver on it’s promise to short-term fix of power issues.
But the following day, Innerleithen was left in the dark, as an emergency response team worked on repairing the latest fault.
On the cusp on energy prices rises, there’s a storm brewing amongst angry homeowners, who are fed-up of the constant power cuts and took to social media to express their dismay.
Following complaints from constituents in Walkerburn, Tweeddale Councillor Stuart Bell, is keen to push for a meeting with SP Energy Networks.
He said: "They proposed short-term work on the resilience of the small transformers, and some clearing work. My recollection was that those could start in spring this year. The longer term works are some years away. The spring is not that far away.
“Perhaps if we haven’t heard back from them in a month, then we could trigger a further conversation with them, because that way we can keep on top of their enthusiasm to deal with the short term works.”