Peebles hotel is deemed ‘simply the best’

Owner Bill Cross and Head Chef Iain Gourlay

A luxury hotel on the outskirts of Peebles was deemed ‘simply the best’ at a recent tourism awards bash.

Cringletie country house hotel won Best Hotel Experience at the 2023 inaugural South of Scotland Thistle Awards last week.

The awards recognise and champion the very best of the Scottish tourism, hospitality and events industry.

They honour the very best individuals, businesses and partnerships for their innovation, excellence and success.

The inaugural awards ceremony, which was held in Dumfries, recognised exceptional tourism businesses and individuals across the whole region.

As a South of Scotland winner, Cringletie will now go on to the national finals in Glasgow on Friday, December 1.

The owner of Cringletie, Bill Cross, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as Best Hotel Experience, and on such a special occasion, at the inaugural South of Scotland Thistle Awards.

“To be short-listed as a regional finalist in the Thistle’s was fabulous, but to be named as winner of Best Hotel Experience, and in such prestigious company, is a great honour.

“This achievement recognises the hard work and commitment of our whole team and we are extremely proud to have brought the award home to Peebles”.

The hotel has built a world-renowned reputation and attracted some high profile visitors.

