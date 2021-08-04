Demolition days. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro at Sandbed fell victim to Storm Ciara in February 2020, when flood water smashed into the building causing its corner to collapse into the River Slitrig.

Its damaged remains have stood on the riverside ever since.

Evocatively the inside contents of the building are visible above the rubble – including pictures still hanging on its walls, bedding and other personal belongings.

Bridge built to partially demolish guest house and former bistro. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Now a complicated six-week programme of work has been launched to systematically demolish the end part of he building.

It is being carried out to avoid its uncontrolled collapse into the river, which could affect a larger part of the building.

The aim is to save as much of the building as possible and then for the remaining structure to be secured and made available for the future of the fabric of the town.

It will also allow workers to push on and build the vitally-needed £88m Flood Protection Scheme in that location.

Digger removes beds and personal items from building. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Ultimately a wall in the river which wraps round the building needs to be built, work which cannot be carried out with the risk or threat of it collapsing.

A temporary bridge has been constructed over the Slitrig to allow workers safe access to the building and minimise impact on the river environment.

The flood protection scheme purchased the property earlier in the year as it was determined to be impossible to safely construct the new flood wall under the structurally compromised building.

Stuart Marshall, chairman of Hawick Flood Group, hopes that when made safe the building can be developed into “something special” again.

Demolition is launched. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

He said: “Whilst one must welcome the fact that this dangerous building is now being partially demolished and indeed made safe my thoughts also turn to the former owner of the building who has endured so much pain since this popular well established business collapsed into the Teviot when storm Ciara wreaked havoc on our town during February 2020.

“Carrying out these works are essential in order to progress the Flood Protection Scheme at this part of our town and I do hope that one day the site can be put back to good use .

“At the moment no one knows what the future holds for this site once it is cleared other than it be handed back to the town at an appropriate time.