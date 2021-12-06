Open day at Borders Crematorium tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7.

A decade of service to the community will be recognised tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, when Borders Crematorium opens its doors to the public.

By Paul Kelly
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:38 am
Borders Crematorium.

The open day at the Melrose facility will be staged between 10am and 4pm.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We are remembering 10 years of serving our community and we would like you to join us for this milestone,” a spokesperson said.

You can tour the our crematorium and its facilities, meet the team and remember your loved ones by writing a personal message on Christmas tree memory tags.

A Christmas carol and remembrance service will also be taking place tomorrow from 6pm.

Melrose