Open day at Borders Crematorium tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7.
A decade of service to the community will be recognised tomorrow, Tuesday, December 7, when Borders Crematorium opens its doors to the public.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 10:38 am
The open day at the Melrose facility will be staged between 10am and 4pm.
“We are remembering 10 years of serving our community and we would like you to join us for this milestone,” a spokesperson said.
You can tour the our crematorium and its facilities, meet the team and remember your loved ones by writing a personal message on Christmas tree memory tags.
A Christmas carol and remembrance service will also be taking place tomorrow from 6pm.