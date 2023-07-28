News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

No more reservations at Galashiels B&B as conversion bid agreed

There will be no further reservations at a Galashiels B&B after approval was granted for its conversion back into a family home.
By Paul Kelly
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Watson Lodge will now be a residential home.Watson Lodge will now be a residential home.
Watson Lodge will now be a residential home.

Sheena Reid has sold Watson Lodge, a Georgian townhouse at 16 Bridge Street that was built in 1827, to a family from Kelso.

She had run the property as a B&B establishment for several years but over recent times the business has not been profitable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order to speed up the transfer of the property to a private residence she submitted a statement to Scottish Borders Council providing evidence of the non-viability of the business.

That statement has now been approved by SBC and the transfer can go ahead.

Most Popular

In his report supporting the application, Carlos Clarke, SBC’s lead planning officer, says: “In this case, the current owner submitted a supporting statement advising that the business had been marketed since October last year to no avail, and that it was no longer profitable.

“Further information was subsequently provided in both regards. Ultimately, accounting for the apparent limited sustainability of the business; the professional marketing already undertaken; and the scope for a town the size of Galashiels to tolerate the loss, I do not consider there sufficiently reasonable justification to prevent its conversion to a dwelling house, which will ensure the building is retained in active use”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watson Lodge offered several room types – twin, triple, family, double – with all double rooms having super-king size beds.

Related topics:KelsoGeorgianScottish Borders Council