No more reservations at Galashiels B&B as conversion bid agreed

Watson Lodge will now be a residential home.

Sheena Reid has sold Watson Lodge, a Georgian townhouse at 16 Bridge Street that was built in 1827, to a family from Kelso.

She had run the property as a B&B establishment for several years but over recent times the business has not been profitable.

In order to speed up the transfer of the property to a private residence she submitted a statement to Scottish Borders Council providing evidence of the non-viability of the business.

That statement has now been approved by SBC and the transfer can go ahead.

In his report supporting the application, Carlos Clarke, SBC’s lead planning officer, says: “In this case, the current owner submitted a supporting statement advising that the business had been marketed since October last year to no avail, and that it was no longer profitable.

“Further information was subsequently provided in both regards. Ultimately, accounting for the apparent limited sustainability of the business; the professional marketing already undertaken; and the scope for a town the size of Galashiels to tolerate the loss, I do not consider there sufficiently reasonable justification to prevent its conversion to a dwelling house, which will ensure the building is retained in active use”.

