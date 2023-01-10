News on the move

Fountain News in Galashiels, about to move around the corner.

It’s the end of an era for a Galashiels newsagents – and the start of a new one a short distance away.

Fountain News at 56 Bank Street is to relocate to a vacant shop unit at 22 Market Street, where it will start trading on Monday, January 30.

Owner Susan Thomson shared the news on Facebook.

She said: “It’s been a long and hard thought decision to make this move – however, not many people realise the obstacles we have to overcome daily.

“There is no water supply, no storage, no toilet facilities, and no room to expand or redesign.