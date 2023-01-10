News on the move

It’s the end of an era for a Galashiels newsagents – and the start of a new one a short distance away.
Fountain News at 56 Bank Street is to relocate to a vacant shop unit at 22 Market Street, where it will start trading on Monday, January 30.
Owner Susan Thomson shared the news on Facebook.
She said: “It’s been a long and hard thought decision to make this move – however, not many people realise the obstacles we have to overcome daily.
“There is no water supply, no storage, no toilet facilities, and no room to expand or redesign.
“But don’t worry we are not moving that far away, only ‘five doors ’round’. As the door closes at 56 Bank Street, it’s not the end, it’s a new beginning.”