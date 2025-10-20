New visitor car park enhances sustainability at Panshanger Park

Panshanger Park’s new visitor car park officially opened on Saturday, October 11, marking an important milestone for this much-loved Hertfordshire nature reserve. The new facilities improve access for visitors while supporting the park’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and habitat restoration.

The development, delivered by Tarmac in partnership with Maydencroft, includes new seating, cycle racks, and eco-friendly WooWoo Waterless Toilets designed to minimise water use and protect the park’s sensitive wetland habitats.

Once a working quarry, Panshanger Park is being rewilded into a diverse landscape of woodland, grassland, and reedbeds. With thousands of trees planted and wildlife corridors restored, it has become a thriving sanctuary for people and wildlife.

Jay Crighton-Rook, Contracts Manager at Maydencroft, said: “We're passionate about bringing landscapes to life. From restoring ancient woodlands and rivers to managing estates and creating sustainable green spaces, everything we do is about connecting people with nature. Every project, whether in conservation, construction, or land management, reflects our dedication to craftsmanship, environmental responsibility, and a shared vision for a greener, thriving future.”

Michael Charlton, Estates Manager at Tarmac, commented: “The new car park is an important improvement in visitor facilities at Panshanger Park. It was essential to choose solutions that matched the park’s natural setting and sustainability goals.”

Jacob Andersen, owner of WooWoo Waterless Toilets added: "Panshanger Park’s choice to install waterless systems is part of a new wave of organisations confident enough to challenge the status quo.”

At a time when water shortages are becoming more frequent, and biodiversity at an all time low; Panshanger Park is developing it's infrastructure without jeopardising nature; nurturing biodiversity with initiatives including the creation of Dragonfly Hotspots and Chalk River Restoration.

For more information about visiting and conservation projects, visit panshangerpark.tarmac.com.