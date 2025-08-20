New training and breeding facilities in the Scottish Borders for Qatar-bound falcons

New training and breeding facilities for Qatar-bound falcons have been approved by Scottish Borders Council.

Falconry, the sport of training falcons to hunt, has been an important tradition in Qatar for many years.

Falcons are a symbol of Qatar’s heritage and strength, therefore owning one is regarded as a symbol of wealth and good fortune.

Now a retrospective planning bid has been endorsed for the erection of two falcon hack pens and a breeding chamber structure on land to the west of Weensmuir Cottage in Bonchester Bridge.

This application was prepared by Khrum Syed, of KS Architectural, on behalf of Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani, who is the owner of the site.

In his report approving the application, SBC planning officer Stuart Small, states: “The area is characterised by dispersed houses and farm steadings which limits the potential for disturbance associated with the proposal.

“Weensmuir Farm is an established falcon breeding facility and the site is considered to be large enough to accommodate the proposed expansion without materially altering the character of the surrounding area.”

The facility at Weensmuir Farm plays a unique role in supporting falcon breeding efforts. It has been recognised for its contribution to high-standard avian care and specialist breeding practices. Its remote rural location offers the ideal environment for safe, ethical, and regulated falcon rearing.

The site is an established falcon breeding facility, operating since 2013, dedicated to the responsible breeding, rearing, and training of falcons.

A report with the application stated: “The proposal seeks to build upon the existing facility, which is known for producing high-quality birds from carefully selected bloodstock.

“These birds benefit from the UK’s favourable climatic conditions, which help develop the strength and adaptability required for falcons that are ultimately destined for hunting as a traditional pastime in Qatar.

“This proposal represents a logical expansion of the existing falcon breeding facility at Weensmuir Farm.

“The addition of two hack pens and one set of parent-reared chambers will enhance breeding and training operations while remaining in line with local planning policies and environmental considerations.”