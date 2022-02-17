New life for computers at Selkirk's General Store

Two store’s experts will be able to help you with your malfunctioning computers at the clinics.

Opened last year, the store is the go-to place in town for people to bring their broken items, whether it be toasters, kettles, or lawnmowers, to be repaired by the shop’s in-house team of talented volunteers, rather than the items heading to landfill.

Now the General Store has been chosen by the town’s Coop supermarket as a local cause to support through its Local Community Fund.

Shoppers who are Coop members can use their card to donate to The Store by choosing it as the cause they wish to support. There are also other local causes – the town’s Guides and the Stable Life charity.

The General Store’s Sue Briggs told us: “Any money raised for the store will be used to help run workshops that teach people of all ages how to ‘Make, Mend and Do’.

“People will be able to learn how to hand-make items, how to mend and repair their possessions and how to do more with laptops and tablets.

“To kick off, the General Store will be running a computer clinic every Monday from 10am-2pm, starting on Monday, February 28, in Rowland’s at West Port in Selkirk.

"Two young computer experts will be available to help if your laptop or tablet isn’t doing what it should.”

You can make an appointment via [email protected] or call 07470 198284, or you can just drop in and speak to Will or Graham.