New Hometown Hub opens in Stow
A new “Hometown Hub” has opened in Stow, adding to the workspaces already in Melrose, Galashiels, St Boswells and Lauder.
It offers local residents or people coming in on the train the opportunity to take a fully-serviced desk or room for a day or longer and for business or other organisations, medium-sized rooms on short, flexible leases.
The team supporting the company is growing, with a web and systems administrator Jack McNulty and a marketing and social managerm, Olly Bradley.
Olly said: "It is very exciting, as a former Stow local myself it is cool to see a building I recognise so well being given a new purpose.
“Stow is very community centred and I hope that we can become a part of that.”
The Stow office is running an open week, from December 7-10, where all of the rooms and hot desks are offered for free.
Visit www.hometown-hub.co.uk/ to find out more on the services offered.