New Hometown Hub opens in Stow

The new Hometown Hub which has opened in Stow.

It offers local residents or people coming in on the train the opportunity to take a fully-serviced desk or room for a day or longer and for business or other organisations, medium-sized rooms on short, flexible leases.

The team supporting the company is growing, with a web and systems administrator Jack McNulty and a marketing and social managerm, Olly Bradley.

Olly said: "It is very exciting, as a former Stow local myself it is cool to see a building I recognise so well being given a new purpose.

“Stow is very community centred and I hope that we can become a part of that.”

The Stow office is running an open week, from December 7-10, where all of the rooms and hot desks are offered for free.