New home for Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels now taking shape

The £6.7m Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre being built in Galashiels will soon be weaving a spell over tourists.

Work on the complex is moving on apace, with the structure in High Street and Channel Street beginning to take shape under the guidance of Stirling-based Ogilvie Construction, the company given the contract to build the landmark tourist attraction, designed by Glasgow architectural firm Page Park.

Work is now well under way on the new home for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels. Photo: Bill McBurnie

The centre, originally lined up to be built in Tweedbank, is to be managed by Live Borders after it opens next spring, creating 16 jobs.

It is expected to attract about 50,000 visitors a year.