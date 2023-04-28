New Galashiels clinic will be all ears

Andrew Quinn and Shona Jackson at the new hearing clinic in Channel Street, Galashiels.

Borders Hearing Care has moved into what was the Specsavers premises at 52 Channel Street in Galashiels.

The venture is the brainchild of experienced audiologists Shona Jackson and Andrew Quinn, who worked together for a number of years. The brand new state-of-the-art clinic is a fully independent hearing healthcare centre and will provide the very highest standards of hearing care and a home visit service.

Services will include regular hearing checks and assessments, hearing aid fittings and ongoing aftercare, tinnitus advice, hearing protection and ear wax removal.

Shona said: "Our clients are at the heart of what we do, and we have a strong vision of increasing hearing health awareness and improving quality of life, general health, well-being and connectivity through better hearing.

"Our business has fantastic plans to benefit the local community, and we are very appreciative of the connections made with Energise Galashiels Trust, who supported a new shop front and sculpture installation as part of the property transformation grant and Sculpture Placement scheme, and we are linking in with local art groups for installations in the spacious reception area."

Andrew added: "Myself and Shona complement each other. I have a technical background, with a degree in electrical engineering and Shona has a more artistic background, she has a degree in textiles.

