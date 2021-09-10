The old dairy in Kelso.

Planning approval has been granted for the change of use of an ex-dairy in Spylaw Road, Kelso.

Seventeen neighbours were notified of the plan with one objection citing parking and access constraints on site.

But Scottish Borders assistant planning officer Euan Calvert has approved the change of use of the premises, which was also formerly home to a spray paint business.

In his report he says: “The plans demonstrate proposals for a small sales room 4m x 2.4m featuring a sales counter. This is considered to be acceptable in size.”