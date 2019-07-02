national housebuilder agrees takeover deal for Selkirk factory

Selkirk’s Oregon Timber Frame factory is set to expand after being taken over by one of its biggest customers, housebuilding firm Barratt Developments.

Oregon, one of the town’s biggest employers, will still be run by its current management team following that acquisition by the Leicestershire-based company.

It will also continue to be based in Selkirk, its home since 2005.

Oregon, founded in Jedburgh in 1998, currently employs 155 staff at its Dunsdalehaugh factory and a further 15 at another site in Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire.

A spokesperson for Barratt said: “Oregon is one of Barratt’s key timber frame suppliers.

“Following the acquisition, Oregon will remain based in Selkirk, where its experienced management team will continue to lead the business.

“It will complement the Barratt operations in Scotland.”

The company’s chief operating officer, Steven Boyes added: “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully acquired Oregon Timber Frame, one of the leading timber frame manufacturers in the UK.”

“Barratt is committed to increasing the number of homes we build using off-site construction as part of our overall volume growth aspirations and to mitigate the current skills challenges facing the industry.

“Oregon is the perfect company to help us do that, with a highly experienced management team, a skilled workforce and a high-quality product.”

Oregon’s chairman, Rod Lawson, also believes the move will be a positive one for the Borders business, saying: “We’re very proud of what we have achieved over the last two decades, building a successful company with a fantastic workforce.

“Now, we welcome the next chapter with Barratt, who are as committed to quality as we are and have exciting plans for the future of both of our businesses.”

Oregon, until last Thursday, was one of the UK’s largest independent timber frame manufacturers, outputting around 2,000 units a year.

Barratt Developments, established in 1958, is already the UK’s largest housebuilder by volume, having built about 17,500 homes in the UK last year, but is now eyeing up further expansion.

It directly employs more than 6,300 people and supports another 12,000 suppliers and sub-contractors.

Barratt last year announced new targets of volume growth of up to 5% over the medium term.

Over the last three years, Barratt has built almost 5,500 homes using timber frame construction, and it now uses such frames in most of the residential properties it builds in Scotland.