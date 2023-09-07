MSP welcomes new extra care apartments in the Scottish Borders

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 36 self-contained apartments built in the historic site of the old Kelso High School building on Bowmont Street have been renovated by Eildon Housing. And they are set to accommodate residents aged 60 and over with additional care needs.

The site will have around 35 members of staff, including catering and care staff with a 24/7 support team.

There will also be communal facilities including a hairdresser salon and dining as well as recreation spaces available for tenants, their families and the wider community.

Craig Hoy MSP outside of Poynder Apartments in Kelso with Nile Istephan (Chief Executive of Eildon).

Residents will also have their own independent flats with toilets, kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms, while benefiting from the additional support provided at the apartment building.

Commenting on the apartments, Craig Hoy MSP, said: “Poynder Apartments offers those with additional care needs or future care needs a secure environment to receive social care support, freshly made meals and meet fellow residents while still maintaining their own independent living space.

“It was remarkable to see the thought put in to making sure the space is practical for residents whilst still maintaining its characterful art deco style.

"I look forward to seeing the development of more such facilities across the Scottish Borders in the years to come.”

He also said the development added to the much-needed housing stock for those requiring care support in the Borders.

“With delayed discharge still affecting local hospitals and a shortage of care and care at home this addition to local housing stock for those needing care support is very much welcome.”

Nile Istephan, Chief Executive of Eildon, added: “We are very proud of this latest addition to the range of homes and services that we offer.