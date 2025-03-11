MSP visits Plexus Kelso to mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week
To mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week Rachel Hamilton MSP took time from her busy schedule to visit the apprentices at Plexus UK in Kelso last week.
Present were all six Modern Apprentices managed by the Borders Technical Training Association (BTTA) and one of Plexus’ three Graduate Apprentices.
Rachel, the MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, took time to speak with each apprentice about their role and finding out what it’s like to be part of a large organisation that has committed to apprenticeships for so long.
