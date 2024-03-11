Motherwell apprentice helps Amazon celebrate 1,000 new apprenticeship opportunities for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amazon offers one of the UK’s top private sector apprenticeship schemes according to the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers[1], including entry-level placements and more than 230 degree-level apprenticeships in programmes including accounting and data analysts.

Recruitment has now started for more than 30 different schemes, from sustainability to engineering, project management to product buying, and warehouse team leaders to health and safety technicians.

This year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including the digital product manager apprenticeship and the commercial procurement and supply apprenticeship. The range of different apprenticeship schemes reflect both Amazon’s diverse workforce and the communities it serves every day across the UK.

Cynthia McCulloch, apprentice at Amazon in Motherwell.

As well as offering hundreds of new roles to external candidates, more than half of the new apprenticeships will be offered to existing employees who will have the opportunity to retrain and gain new skills for an exciting new career path. In 2023, two thirds (67 per cent) of new apprentices at Amazon were aged 25 and over, an increase of 10 per cent year on year, which demonstrates the support apprenticeships provide in helping people pursue new careers.

One apprentice who is currently taking part in the programme is Cynthia McCulloch from Amazon’s delivery station in Motherwell.

Cynthia McCulloch works on the sortation team at the Amazon delivery station in Motherwell. She has worked at Amazon for almost four years and is currently taking part in a Supply Chain Management apprenticeship through the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. Cynthia started her apprenticeship in the summer of 2023 and will graduate from the programme later this year.

Cynthia explains how she found her way to Amazon, and then on to the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. “Before I joined Amazon, I lived and worked in Bahrain,” she explains. “My husband and I worked in the oil industry for more than 25 years, and we were stationed in the Middle East and West Africa. We worked for Oil Service Companies specialising in logistics and Well Bore Cleaning.”

“In 2019, we decided to move our family back to the UK and we started looking for new jobs. During my time in the Middle East, I became fascinated with Amazon. I was intrigued about the process of getting deliveries to customers and always wanted to know how they did it. When we came home, I saw a job advert for the delivery station in Motherwell and I decided to go for it.”

“I love working at Amazon,” Cynthia says. “There are so many exciting things happening and every day is different. The job is engaging, the team is supportive, and the environment here makes you great at your job.”

Several years into her Amazon career, Cynthia saw an opportunity to join the Amazon Apprenticeship programme. “I thought it was a win-win situation,” she says. “I don’t think you ever stop learning and the apprenticeship with Amazon offered me the chance to upskill, learn new things and give me a platform for future growth, so I applied and thankfully was accepted!”

What’s the most important thing that Cynthia has learned so far during her apprenticeship? “Education is never wasted. Every day, my apprenticeship is teaching me new things and that gives me confidence to make a difference at Amazon. I’m learning things that are helping me to grow and I am increasing my impact on the team. I love that,” she says.

Cynthia says that she’s often asked about her apprenticeship, and she reveals what advice she gives to others who are thinking of following in her footsteps. “If you’re thinking about doing an apprenticeship, then stop thinking about it. Just do it! It really is a brilliant way to learn, earn and future-proof your career.”

What’s next for Cynthia? “I’d love to continue progressing through the ranks here at Amazon. I’m passionate about supply chain and I’m keen to continue growing in this area, in a fantastic company.”

Nicola Drury, Head of Skills and Apprenticeships at Amazon, said: “Every year we look forward to recruiting ambitious and enthusiastic apprentices to join our teams working to deliver for customers all over the UK. Whether they’re retraining to begin a new and exciting career, or gaining new skills to take their career in a new direction, we’re proud to provide opportunities for people to find their dream roles.”

The 1,000 new apprenticeships highlight Amazon’s ongoing commitment to creating jobs and training opportunities for people across the UK. Once qualified, apprentices will have the opportunity to work across Amazon’s UK sites including fulfilment centres, delivery stations, sortation centres as well as corporate offices in London and Manchester, and four development centres in Cambridge, Edinburgh, London, and Swansea.

Amazon apprentices work across a wide variety of different schemes in hundreds of teams, from software developers in Prime Video, buyers in fashion, and production in Amazon Studios. This year apprentices could be a solutions architect in Amazon Web Services, a marketer in Amazon Music, or work with cutting-edge technology in operations as an engineer.

Since 2021, Amazon has pledged £8m supporting over 400 SMEs with apprenticeships via the apprenticeship levy transfer service. To date, Amazon has supported over 750 apprentices across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

In addition to the apprenticeship schemes, Amazon employees can also take advantage of Amazon’s pioneering Career Choice programme, which pre-pays up to 95% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, up to £8,000 over four years, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

Competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment is provided for its employees. The roles pay a minimum of £11.80 or £12.50 per hour, rising from April to between £12.30 and £13 per hour, depending on location,and up to £33,500 a year for degree-level apprenticeships. All employees also receive a benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount – which combined are worth thousands annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2024’ by the Top Employer Institute, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for the second consecutive year. https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/top-employer-2024