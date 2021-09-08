Andrew and Garry Wight. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Andrew and Garry Wight are directors with agricultural and engineering company AB Wight, which has grown steadily over almost a decade at the Charlesfield Industrial Estate.

Now the company aims to relocate to an adjoining 1.7 acre site.

A planning application submitted to Scottish Borders Council to transfer operations to the former Slaters Yard was refused on the grounds it was not in line with the authority’s Local Development Plan.