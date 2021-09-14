Campsie Drambuie at Roxburgh Mains Farm in Kelso.

The much sought after ram was bought for a record-breaking £65,000 at Kelso Ram Sales on Friday by John Elliot, of Roxburgh Mains Farm in Kelso, and Ken Hodge, from the Greenarch flock at Earlston.

John said: “There’s two times people sell sheep – as ram lambs or a year older as a shearlings - and this is the highest price ever paid at Kelso for a texel shearling.

"When we saw him he was everything we were looking for. He had great size and he was visually attractive and had a good performance index.

"We knew he was going to make money because he was the best we’d ever seen. I believe there were four parties grouped together bidding against us.”