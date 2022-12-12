M&Co workers face uncertain Christmas as administrators brought in

Financial advisory firm Tenco were brought in on Friday, December 9, after M& Co collapsed for the second time in just over two years.

The Renfrewshire retailer, which has an outlet at 74 High Street in Hawick, is one of Scotland’s best-known clothing chains and currently employs 1,910 staff at 170 stores across the UK.

The company’s Galashiels outlet closed its doors in 2013 and another store in Kelso shut five years later.

It last collapsed in 2020 but assets were immediately bought back by the family that built it up.

Tenco has announced that no immediate redundancies are to be made and M&Co will continue to trade while the administrators explore a potential sale of the business.

The company, which also has outlets in Berwick and Alnwick, has warned customers that they are currently unable to give cash refunds and that Loyalty cards and reward vouchers will also not be accepted.

A company spokesperson said: “We hope that you will all appreciate this is also a difficult time for staff working in the stores and we ask for respect and understanding when raising an issue.”

Gavin Park, one of the joint administrators, said M&Co had experienced a sharp rise in costs which had coincided with a “decline in customer confidence”.

He added: “Despite a very loyal customer base, particularly in local markets, and a well-recognised brand, the current economic outlook has placed increasing pressure on the company’s cash position.”

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said: “This is devastating news for staff at M&Co across the south of Scotland. This has been a dreadful couple of years for retail and the news will be the last thing they wanted to hear. My thoughts are very much with them and their families.

“Unfortunately, M&Co staff have been living with this uncertainty for a long time. In August 2020, M&Co entered administration for the first time and while a number of branches were closed, many re-opened, and I hope that a positive outcome can be found this time around.

“This is another blow for our High Street and further proof that it needs as much support as possible.”

The uncertainty facing M&Co adds to the gloomy retail outlet in Hawick following a number of recent closures.

Only last week the town’s Almond Cafe, also located on the High Street, announced it was closing its doors.

