Branxholm Park House.

Scottish Borders Council’s planning and building standards committee has approved an application from Deb Knaggs to install the huts, together with a car parking area and access track, on land south west of Branxholm Park House at Teviotdale.

The application site is located in a wooded area within the grounds of the complex, to the south west of Hawick.

Branxholm Park is a residential property which also operates as a commercial events venue, primarily hosting weddings and wedding receptions.

The three mobile shepherds huts, set on wheels upon a compacted hard standing, will now offer additional visitor accommodation along the eastern boundary of the site.

Five objections to the application were received, citing issues such as its detriment to the environment, noise concerns, insufficient water supply and litter.

In his report, Scottish Borders Council planning officer Scott Shearer says: “Between 85 and 100 small weddings are hosted at the venue each year with the business providing employment for up to 17 members of staff.

"Branxholm Park House currently has eight guest bedrooms and there is demand for further onsite accommodation where bridal parties/family/friends can stay for two or three nights.

“The development offers a form of glamping accommodation that is generally

acceptable to a countryside location. In this case, the proposal would complement the existing rural enterprise by providing three further self-contained units that can

accommodate up to six guests. The development of further accommodation at

Branxholm would enhance the existing business and increase the volume of overnight visitor expenditure within the region.