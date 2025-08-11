Lomond strengthens its stronghold in Scotland

Lomond, one of the UK’s largest lettings and estate agency groups, has announced the acquisition of another Scottish heritage brand.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Alexander, Lomond’s flagship agency north of the border and the largest lettings business in Scotland, already covers the major cities and their surrounds, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

With its latest purchase of Aberdeen-based agency, Margaret Duffus Leasing, DJ Alexander is set to increase its market share and geographic coverage in and around the Granite City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established 27 years ago by the eponymous Margaret Duffus to meet the rental demands of the city’s booming oil trade, the agency has grown steadily as a family-run business. Now under the leadership of her daughter Sarah Harley, the business continues to operate by its people focused values while adapting to an evolving market. DJ Alexander’s ethos and scale make it an ideal partner for the company’s next chapter.

Margaret Duffus Leasing

Leadership perspectives

Kevin Fraser, Managing Director of DJ Alexander, comments: “Our acquisition strategy in Scotland focuses on identifying thriving businesses operating in the most attractive, high-growth markets. Margaret Duffus Leasing fits the brief perfectly, with a loyal client base and strong ties to Aberdeen and the surrounding areas. We look forward to welcoming them to DJ Alexander.”

David Alexander, Chief Revenue Officer, observes: “Having once built my business independently prior to joining Lomond, I can attest to the many benefits of being part of the Group, and I look forward to welcoming Margaret Duffus Leasing and its clients on board.”

Sarah Harley, Owner and Director of Margaret Duffus Leasing, announces: “As a family enterprise founded by my mother, the business has always been close to our hearts. After careful consideration, it’s clear that DJ Alexander’s scale, resources and commitment to service, make it best placed to support the future needs of our clients amidst the changing lettings landscape.”