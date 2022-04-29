Lochcarron Visitor Centre to move to factory

The Lochcarron Visitor Centre in Dunsdale Road, Selkirk, is to move into the factory round the corner.

Lochcarron of Scotland’s Visitor Centre, incorporating a shop and a cafe, has been based in a separate building to Waverley Mill in Dunsdale Road.

Now a planning bid has been approved for it to move within the mill on Rodgers Road.

In a report supporting the application, council planning officer Brett Taylor says: “Given this proposal is for the relocation of the visitor centre to provide more appropriate operational relationships with the existing primary use, and it would not fundamentally undermine its employment use, the proposal is considered acceptable.”

Dawn Robson-Bell, Lochcarron’s managing director, said: “The new visitor centre will take up less than 15 per cent of the space within an area currently occupied by our head office, showroom and designs and patterns room.

“Our visitor centre whilst important to the business as a source of revenue and interest, is a relatively small percentage of our overall turnover.

“However, it has been and will continue to be a prestigious element of what we do and our shop window to local and international visitors as well as a great showcase for us when we have trade customers and prospects visiting us.”