Local travel consultants celebrate global franchise award win.
Kitty and Jane both started their own travel consultancies through The Travel Franchise just last September. Although not previously in the travel industry, they have both travelled widely and had experience in planning trips of all kinds. Now, thanks to the franchise’s award-winning training and support, they have built their business under the Not Just Travel brand, helping families, couples, and solo travellers book tailor-made holidays with expert advice and unbeatable personalised service.
“Being part of a company that has just been named the best in Europe and the top lifestyle franchise in the world makes it even more special. Other European franchises include huge brands such as McDonalds, Subway and Pizza Hut and so we’ve grown from a local success to global recognition. As a collective brand we are seen as the leader in both travel and entrepreneurship.”
“People in the Borders love having a dedicated travel consultant who really listens to their needs. With so much information online, they can often feel overwhelmed and appreciate having a trusted expert to guide them,” said Kitty.