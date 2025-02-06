Local MSP opposes bank closures
The bank is set to close on May 27, leaving Peebles with only the Royal Bank of Scotland.
Mr Hoy said he “strongly opposes this closure” which comes in the latest wave of bank closures to hit the South of Scotland.
Mr Hoy said: “It is very worrying to hear about the closure of the Peebles branch of the Bank of Scotland.
“I strongly oppose this move and will fight for it to remain open, as the facility is vital for the community which needs easy access to cash and banking services.
“Banks are closing across the Borders and the wider South of Scotland, which is concerning many residents.
“I have requested an urgent meeting with Bank of Scotland officials to discuss this closure, and I will urge them to reconsider this decision.”
Mr Hoy has expressed particular concern for businesses, older residents and those living in the surrounding villages and rural areas.
He warns that elderly and vulnerable residents who are unable to use the internet or phone facilities must have access to banking services.
The South Scotland MSP has confirmed he will provide an update as soon as possible following the meeting with bank officials.
Mr Hoy is urging Peebles residents who are being affected by the closures to contact him.
He can be reached by email at [email protected].