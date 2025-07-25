Leading Scottish hotel group honoured with top award for commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community

One of of Scotland’s leading hotel groups has received a top honour for its work to support members of the Armed Forces community into employment.

The Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels – which has seven hotels across Scotland, including Peebles Hydro and The Park Hotel in Peebles, Ballachulish Hotel, Isles of Glencoe Hotel and Kingshouse Hotel in the West Highlands and Crieff Hydro Hotel and the Murraypark Hotel in Perthshire – has received the Gold Award in the UK Government’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS).

The initiative recognises employers who take active steps towards supporting members of the Armed Forces community – including veterans, cadets, reservists and their families – through inclusive employment practices and active partnership.

The Gold Award signifies the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels’ growing support and commitment towards supporting people within the armed forces community, having received the Silver Award last year.

Peebles Hydro Hotel is part of the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels

The group achieved the accolade after meeting several key criteria, including awareness of Armed Forces-friendly policies among staff, supporting service families with flexibility and engaging directly with Reserve and Cadet units through events and ongoing partnerships.

Georgia Robertson, who is part of the team dedicated to supporting members of the Armed Forces community within the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Achieving the ERS Gold Award is a huge moment for us and something I’ve been personally proud to work on.

“It reflects not just a formal commitment, but a real and growing culture of respect, inclusion and support for the Armed Forces community.

“I’ve enjoyed attending recent engagement events and speaking directly with cadets and reservists.

“They bring a wide range of skills to the workforce and we’re passionate about helping them build fulfilling careers. We look forward to continue growing that support in the years ahead."

What’s more, as a further demonstration of the Crieff Hydro Family’s commitment to the Armed Forces Community, Chairman and CEO Stephen Leckie annually appoints a local cadet to support official public duties in his capacity of Lord-Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross.

Not only does this opportunity provide them with valuable career insight, but it also allows them to experience one-on-one mentoring and first-hand hospitality experience in a professional setting.

Stephen Leckie, CEO and Chairman of the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive the Gold Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

“This honour reflects not just our commitment, but the passion and dedication of our team in creating a workplace that values and supports those who serve."

To find out more about careers with the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, visit: www.careers.crieffhydrofamily.com/jobs