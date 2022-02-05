Cocktail bar bid.

Scottish Borders Council had received a planning application from Megan Smith, of the Waverley Bar in Hawick, for the change of use of the former Pickled Orange cafe premises situated inside an adjoining close to the bar at 78 High Street.

The objection was lodged by the committee of Hawick Camera Club, which is also based in a property within the same close.

Members expressed concern over the potential for a loss of privacy.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Laing, on behalf of the committee, said the club had no objection to the change of use application itself, merely to the implication it raised over the security of the club's premises.

A statement submitted to council planners on behalf of the camera club outlined the issue.

It said: "At present access to the former cafe and courtyard/clubrooms is via a locked gate which the cafe owner, camera club officials and adjoining residents have keys for.

"The gate was only open during normal cafe trading hours and during camera club meetings and was always kept locked outwith trading hours or club meeting times.

"The proposed change of use would have in our opinion a detrimental impact on the security of the clubrooms and courtyard accessed by the locked gate.

"Key holders would not change but the opening hours would change and we are worried about the possibility of patrons of the cocktail bar leaving the premises with unlimited access to the courtyard and therefore our clubrooms.

"We also foresee a potential noise pollution problem as normal licensing hours would clash with our meeting times and nights."

The committee had said it would offer no objection to the application if the locked gate could be moved further back into the access beyond the cafe/cocktail bar entrance, to maintain the current level of security to the courtyard and clubhouse.