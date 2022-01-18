Last orders called on Innerleithen bar

The Tweedside Hotel, Innerleithen. Photo: Stuart Cobley.

The Tweedside Hotel in the High Street closed after the first lockdown last year and it was put up for sale with an asking price just shy of £300k.

Now a planning application has been submitted by Juliet Thomson, of Amancara Developments, to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the former public house into commercial units on the ground floor, serviced holiday let accommodation on the first and second floor and a two-bedroom flat at the rear of the first floor.

David Farmer, agent for the applicant, said: “I don’t think it opened up after the first of the lockdowns last year and it was marketed for quite some time and is now in the process of being acquired.