Langlee post office moves next door

Post Office and pharmacy in Langlee. Photo: Bill McBurnie

The previous Post Office branch, located at 12 Marmion Road, closed on Wednesday, October 6.

The new, proposed branch at the Borders Pharmacy premises at 8A Marmion Road, will open on Friday, October 22, at 1pm.

It will be a Post Office local branch with normal post office services provided alongside the pharmacy’s products and services.

The opening hours for the new branch are as follows: Monday to Friday from 9am-5.30pm, and Saturdays from 9am-12.30 and 1- 5pm, the same as offered by the previous branch.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are confident that introducing a local style branch alongside a successful pharmacy is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the local community into the future.”

A period of consultation has begun into the premises change, and this is ongoing until Tuesday, November 30.

While the new premises is now up and running, this does not affect the period of public consultation and Post Office would still like would still like residents’ views on access to the branch and the service offered at the new location.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 197830.