Kelso outfitter A, Hume launches new ladieswear store

David Nuttall, Gael Nuttall, Janice Nuttall, Rachel Thomson and Fraser Thomson in the new store.

The award-winning business, well known for its traditional menswear store in the town square, has recently renovated and redesigned its former technical store at 22 Horsemarket.

Cutting the ribbon at noon will be Sue Thompson from the store’s chosen charity the Country Trust, which will receive 10% of the day’s sales.

Rachel Thomson, managing director at A. Hume, said: “The whole team are very excited to finally be able to officially open our ladies’s store and are looking forward to welcoming our chosen charity The Country Trust on the day to open the doors.

The new store in Kelso's Horsemarket.

"Since opening last May we have been overwhelmed by the support of the people of Kelso and those who have travelled from far afield to shop with us. We hope many of them will be able to join us as we celebrate our new Ladies Store”.