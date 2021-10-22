Jodie's beauty business got under way in lockdown

Jodie Hay of the Massage Neuk, Kelso.

Jodie Hay moved back to her home town in 2013, and used the caravan to live in while her home was being built at Wallaceneuk Farm.

She says the opportunities of working in her chosen field were limited, despite working at the spa in the Roxburghe Hotel for a while, so she had to switch jobs for a while.

She said: “The best option is to open your own place, but in 2013 I wasn't in that space, so I went down a new path of work, accounting.

Jodie says the caravan is the perfect space for her work.

"Beauty always being my love, I always intended on going back to it and had missed it very much when I did so."

So, when the second lockdown hit earlier this year, the now empty caravan loomed large in her thoughts, and she decided to turn it into The Massage Neuk, an oasis of calm in a world gone a bit mad.

She said: “My partner Greg is an electrician, so he did most of the work and he’s done a great job, so the finished caravan is exactly as I had hoped it to be, the dream wellness clinic I had envisioned.”

Jodie is a certified and fully-insured beauty and cosmetic practitioner, offering all sorts of beauty maintenance, spa therapies such as massage and amnio aesthetics (botox and fillers).

Inside The Massage Neuk.

She has been qualified for more than 12 years in beauty therapies and says she has a passion for improving and learning.

She said: “I love combining my intuitive approach with clinical knowledge to practice all treatments, creating a safe space for healing and building clients’ confidence.

And as the caravan is a four-berth, it has an entry and exit door, so Jodie is able to operate a Covid-friendly one-way system.

She says her customers are fantastic, and they are quick to tell their friends about her services.

Inside The Massage Neuk.

She said: “Customers are what makes it and I can’t thank them enough.”