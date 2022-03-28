Jedburgh's new funeral director offers empathy with experience

Zoe Turnbull, who has opened her new funeral directors in Jedburgh. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Zoe Turnbull Funeral Directors opened its doors at 6 Market Place last week, although Zoe herself has worked within the profession for eight years.

Through Birmingham University, Zoe was awarded the Diploma in Administration and Arrangement, achieving the Scales Award as top student in her year throughout the United Kingdom. She then studied a further two years to gain the Funeral Director Diploma with an A+ Distinction grade.

What’s more, Zoe is supported in her new business by her family, especially her father, George, who has had many years experience within the funeral sector and will offer practical guidance and assistance.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Turnbull says her door is always open for a chat.

Zoe told the Southern: “I would like to say a greatly appreciated thank you to everyone who has offered encouragement, support and kind wishes on setting up my new business. My door is always open, be it for guidance, advice or just a friendly chat. Do not hesitate to pop in.

"I look forward to serving and connecting with the people of Jedburgh, surrounding districts and beyond.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Zoe says her aim is to offer a personal arrangement for each and every client, showing empathy and understanding to the grieving and care and dignity to the deceased.

She is also able to provide memorial headstones, along with an inscription service, and can offer a selection of memory keepsakes and jewellery to hold deceased loved ones close.

Zoe's 45-capacity Oak Leaf Service Room takes its name from the town's ancient Capon Tree.

The premises have been fully refurbished and now offer complete funeral facilities.

There is a large bright, welcoming reception, a discreet room for arrangement/viewing, and a large service room to the rear which has the capacity for 45 people, named the “Oak Leaf Service Room” after Jedburgh’s ancient Capon Tree.

This room can also be adapted for a funeral tea.