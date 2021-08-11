Naomi Fouracres, caterer at Jedburgh Golf Club, attending to golfers David Whitecross and Graeme Renwick at the 19th hole. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Naomi Fouracres has successfully overseen the catering at Jedburgh Golf Club for the last three years through her business Naomi’s Kitchen.

Now she has hit the fairway to a new challenge after also taking on the catering at Innerleithen Golf Club.

Due to the extra workload Naomi has drafted in her family to help.

Joiner husband Mark has given up his trade to support the venture, 20-year-old daughter Catherine has put aside her university course and 16-year-old son Matthew also helps out when he can.

Despite having an appropriate surname for working within the sport, Naomi, 42, isn’t much of a golf fan, but she loves the easy-going nature of the golfing fraternity.

She said: "My daughter was at university and the way Covid is she was told she’d only be in Edinburgh one day a week and the rest would be home learning and she said ‘I can’t do that for another year mum’ and so she’s given up the course to jump on board.

"We’re so busy at the moment. I think the next quiet weekend we have got is in the middle of September when we have a quiet spell for about a week and then we’re back full-on until the end of October. With Covid you can’t afford to be shut down again and that was one of the reasons we’ve jumped on another business. We obviously had to shut for a long time but we could open for competitions and we progressed from there to doing takeaway afternoon teas.

"We’re right on the bike trail here in Innerleithen, which a lot of investment has been put into, so that helps business. Where I used to work was very much vegan and vegetarian-orientated and it’s easier catering in a golf club because everybody is quite easy-going.

“We do breakfast, lunch, afternoon teas, scones in the morning and homemade cakes all day. We do outdoor events, we do wedding cakes, private functions, funerals, 1970s-retro buffets. We pretty much cater for everything and anything.”

Naomi isn’t done with her catering-golfing business empire yet.