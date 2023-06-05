Invitation issued to view new Eyemouth Harbour business ‘hub’

Eyemouth Hub at the harbour.

An opening ‘Show Around’ event is to be staged at Hometown HUB Eyemouth on the town’s pavillion on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

The space is an innovative, architect designed building which was completed in March 2023.

The purpose of Hometown Hub is to provide a great place for people to work that is close to home.

Owner Amy Earnshaw Blake said: “We believe that by providing this space, we offer a more sustainable work life balance for our customers as well as benefitting our local area by supporting local businesses.

“Our fully serviced co-working spaces offer a desk, screen, superfast WiFi and tea and coffee.,and our fully serviced meeting room can be booked by the hour or longer for meetings, work sessions and conferences.

“Offering a mix of spaces to suit your individual and business needs. From exclusive use office space to co-working and hot desks, our spaces gather people together in a local workplace community sharing resources and offering opportunities for networking and collaboration.”

