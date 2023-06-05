News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Invitation issued to view new Eyemouth Harbour business ‘hub’

An invitation has been issued to visit a new business centre making waves on Eyemouth Harbour this weekend.
By Paul Kelly
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST
Eyemouth Hub at the harbour.Eyemouth Hub at the harbour.
Eyemouth Hub at the harbour.

An opening ‘Show Around’ event is to be staged at Hometown HUB Eyemouth on the town’s pavillion on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

The space is an innovative, architect designed building which was completed in March 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The purpose of Hometown Hub is to provide a great place for people to work that is close to home.

Owner Amy Earnshaw Blake said: “We believe that by providing this space, we offer a more sustainable work life balance for our customers as well as benefitting our local area by supporting local businesses.

Most Popular

“Our fully serviced co-working spaces offer a desk, screen, superfast WiFi and tea and coffee.,and our fully serviced meeting room can be booked by the hour or longer for meetings, work sessions and conferences.

“Offering a mix of spaces to suit your individual and business needs. From exclusive use office space to co-working and hot desks, our spaces gather people together in a local workplace community sharing resources and offering opportunities for networking and collaboration.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show around takes place from 3.30pm on Friday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.