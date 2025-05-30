Independent opticians in Stranraer join forces

Two independent opticians in Stranraer are merging their practices in order to support the future of independent eye care in the local community.

Thompson Opticians are joining forces with Urquhart Opticians and will continue to trade from the latter’s premises at 26 Bridge Street in Stranraer as of 1st June.

The merger will allow patients to continue to receive high standards of eye care from a short distance away, with just a two-minute walk separating the two practices.

All patient records from Thompson Opticians, including contact lens details and supply, have been safely and confidentially transferred to the new premises at Urquhart Opticians.

(L-R) Ian O'Loan, Optometrist at Thompson Opticians, with Linda Dempsey, Director at Urquhart Opticians in Stranraer.

Urquhart Opticians are a well-established independent opticians with several practice across the west coast of Scotland, serving communities throughout the region for over 100 years. At their Stranraer practice, patients will be able to take advantage of an extensive frame selection, the latest state-of-the-art technology and continued personalised care.

Director at Urquhart Opticians in Stranraer, Linda Dempsey, commented: “All of the team are really excited for this merger, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine two practices who really value offering a personalised service.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming the dedicated and loyal patients of Thompson Opticians and, as they will be seeing some familiar faces, we can guarantee their welcome will be a warm one.”

In addition, Ian, June, Angela and Victoria from Thompson Opticians will be joining the Urquhart Opticians team, remaining on hand to ensure a smooth transition for patients from both practices.

Kevin Thompson, owner of Thompson Opticians, added: “Merging with Urquhart Opticians will ensure that our patients continue to receive an excellent level of eye care at a practice that is close by, with the added benefits of some fantastic facilities.

“As we have a close working relationship with the team at Urquhart Opticians, we know that they share our high values and ethics and we trust that they will continue to provide the high standards of care and clinical excellence that our patients expect.”

To find out more information or to book an appointment, please visit www.urquhart-opticians.co.uk