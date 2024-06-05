Independent brokers welcome marketing and e-commerce expert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fast-growing business brokers Business Partnership’s presence in Scotland has been bolstered by the arrival of a new regional partner for Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders.

Marketing and e-commerce specialist Cameron Young has more than ten years of business management experience spanning consumer goods and luxury retail.

Beginning his career at the family business, Mr Young significantly increased revenue and expanded its digital footprint. He led negotiations for a multi-million pound sale of the company and after the deal was completed, he was asked to work with the larger corporate group, later being appointed head of e-commerce.

Mr Young then became head of marketing and e-commerce at Chisholm Hunter, one of the UK’s largest luxury jewellery and watch retailers. He oversaw both online and in store activity and has also been a board member and consultant for many companies, advising on operational setup, marketing strategy, and business development.

“I’m thrilled to apply my passion and experience to support clients of Business Partnership,” said Mr Young.

“My strategic management expertise, specifically aiding companies to achieve growth, will assist in formalising exit strategies, conducting valuations, identifying potential buyers and managing sales.”