HRH The Princess Royal visits ERIBÉ

HRH The Princess Royal visited both ERIBÉ Knitwear and ERIBÉ Manufacturing ltd.

HRH The Princess Royal in her capacity as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association visited both ERIBÉ Knitwear and ERIBÉ Manufacturing ltd (fondly called Woolly Towers) in Melrose.

On the same day Shona Forrester, sales manager, collected The International Business Award from FSB (Federation of Small Business).

“This is a fantastic recognition for many years of working with our customers worldwide!

"We are all so delighted to win such a prestigious award,” said Shona.

ERIBÉ Knitwear ltd was established in 1986 by Rosemary Eribé after graduating from The Scottish College of Textiles in Galashiels.

With no prior knowledge or experience in business, Rosemary persevered and her craft-made knitwear has now become a Global brand.

Her vision of 36 years ago has come to fruition.

Rosemary’s mantra has long been ‘It’s all about the people: so know and understand your customers well’.

By working harmoniously together as a team, from the wool producer to the wearer, ERIBE provide a unique artisan experience that brings Joy to the wearer.

ERIBÉ Knitwear ltd have expanded their own factory and opened a showroom/headquarters in Melrose where the public can see, and try-on, this unique and beautiful knitwear.

The 200-year-old property has been extensively developed with a reading library, café space and landscaped outdoor terrace providing a unique and rewarding visitor experience!

Rosemary commented: “It was a huge privilege and so exciting to introduce my growing team to HRH.

"She took time to speak with each of us individually. It was a fabulous occasion that we all enjoyed. The energy and joy were palpable!

‘Textile manufacturing in Scotland today is regionally diverse, it employs 8200 people, in 562 companies and contributes £844 million to the Scottish economy,

"Like many other companies our business strategy is based on quality, luxury, contemporary design, heritage, performance, innovation and increasingly sustainability’.

Like a wonderful extended family, ERIBÉ is all about the people involved - the team, hand-knitters, mills, suppliers, agents, buyers and the customer. Great attention is paid to every single person involved in the supply chain.

ERIBÉ has learned to create luxurious, quality knitwear that suits a variety of body shapes, skin-tones and cultures ... leaving you feeling positive, youthful and happy!

In its collection you can find distinctive machine-knitted and hand-framed styles, designed to fit in with your lifestyle and your wardrobe.

It creates knitwear that puts a contemporary twist on traditional Scottish clothing.