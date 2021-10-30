The Balcary House Hotel.

But despite what some naysayers may claim there is much to celebrate and look forward to.

Accentuating the positives is made easier when you look at the efforts being made to transform Hawick, not least the ongoing £88m flood protection scheme, the need for which was brought into sharp focus by the events of this week; its fame as a textile powerhouse - and for being home to the Borders Distillery.

With a proliferation of stay-cationers now winding their way to the region each town needs jewels in their crowns to draw them in.

Let there be light.

Hawick is fortunate enough in having the Wilton Lodge Park, subject to a multi-million pound Lottery grant a few years back. It was money well spent - the park is a gem.

And just a few short steps across the road stands the Balcary House Hotel.

A former Barnardo's home built in 1888 it underwent a complete overhaul when it was taken over by its current owners Sue and David Watson five years ago.

It's an exquisite establishment and immaculately decorated.

Winding up the drive, along the mature garden with large trees, is akin to stepping back in time. The setting is perfect - secluded yet welcoming.

Balcary is a charming old building with a warmth and a whiff of the past in every room.

The magnificent stained glass window on the stairway enables light to cascade in and imbues a warm welcome in its wake.

Our room was spotless, warm and homely. In fact, that's one of the hotel's great strengths - it does create a home away from home feel.

There's also an agreeable informality with helpful, efficient but non-fussy staff.

We ordered delicious snacks in our room and enjoyed a filling home-cooked breakfast in the dining area.

The Balcary has eight en-suite rooms, a public bar, serves afternoon teas and hosts weddings and parties.

Hawick is a town which is moving forward despite its challenges and the Balcary House Hotel is one of reasons tourists will continue to beat a track to its door.