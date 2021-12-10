Beer and bed heaven.

A visit to the new BrewDog DogHouse Hotel, located at 5 New Street, around the corner from Waverley Station and the Royal Mile, is an extraordinary experience.

It takes many of the rules on what a hotel should offer and rips them to shreds and is choc-full of quirky innovations and unexpected delights.

With 20 immersive craft beer themed rooms, each with an in-shower beer fridge (full up with cans of Punk IPA, Elvis Juice and juicy Hazy Jane), draught beer tap, fully loaded mini bar, (tuned) guitar, smart TV and record player with curated vinyl collections featuring favourite Scottish artists – I gave Belle and Sebastian a spin – it’s simply impossible to be bored.

Enjoy a beer - even in the shower.

Our room also had its own kitchen – including cooker and dishwasher – for those guests wanting a ‘quiet night in’.

In addition to the craft beer-themed hotel’s alcoholic distractions, luxurious surroundings and modernistic delights there also lurks a fascinating past.

The C-listed red sandstone building was formerly the North Canongate Infant School and was designed by Robert Wilson, architect for Edinburgh School Board.

And in conjunction with its vibrant, modern decor it retains many of the original features, including the metal staircase where Victorian youngsters would have skipped up and down.

Craft beer heaven.

DogHouse Edinburgh also features two bars, both now open to the public, each pouring from 30 taps of cutting-edge craft beer.

It’s also well worth checking out an additional outdoor terrace bar featuring fire pits in an urban oasis.

In keeping with BrewDog’s philosophy, the hotel is fully dog-friendly throughout, with complimentary in-room ‘pooch packages’ for all four-legged guests.

Meanwhile, their lucky owners can also enjoy a full menu of BrewDog food, including a delicious and ample full English and American breakfasts and 24-hour hot dogs.

Getting your priorities right.

A word for the extremely helpful, exemplary staff who offered a warm and genuine welcome, all of whom, it was apparent, are enthusiastically onboard with the craft beer pioneers exciting new venture and carbon-negative ethos.

Prices at the DogHouse Hotel start at £145. To find out more go to

Spoilt for choice.

Paw-fect surroundings.

Inside the DogHouse.

Breakfast is served.

In a spin.