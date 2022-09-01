Hot new role for Dougie
Galashiels man Dougie Bell has been tasked with continuing the growth plan of a leading heating specialist business in the capital.
The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) has appointed Dougie, who was most recently with Ideal Heating, as its first Operations Director.
Dougie brings a wealth of experience to the new role, having worked in the industry for 19 years, holding senior positions in both sales and management.
EBC is currently undergoing rapid growth, having recently partnered with HeatFix Scotland and launched Scotland’s first community-focused Energy Training Academy at its Dalkeith headquarters.
Managing director Mark Glasgow says Dougie will play an integral part in the company’s continued development.
“I’ve known Dougie for a long time now and he is one of the most professional people I have come across,” said Mark, who founded EBC in 2015.
“He has great experience in the heating industry and has many great attributes that suit this role, the main one is being able to lead a team.
"For me, this is where he’ll really come into his own.
“Having that operational experience in coordinating and mobilising teams will be a real asset to us.
“He’ll bring stability and leadership to the role and I’m delighted to have him on board.
“It’s an exciting time at EBC with lots of plans in the pipeline and I’m sure that’s one of the main reasons we could attract someone of his calibre.”
Dougie, 39, said: “I’ve known Mark since he started the Edinburgh Boiler Company from basically a shed in his back garden a number of years ago.
“I’ve watched his progress since then as he has grown the business and have belief in what he is doing and where he is wanting to go.”
Part of Dougie’s remit will be designing specific training programmes for apprentices looking to benefit from the Energy Training Academy, which EBC is running in tandem with HeatFix Scotland.
“I love the concept of the academy, which is going to give youngsters the chance to join our industry, which is constantly evolving, and that’s a great thing,” he said.