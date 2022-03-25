Historic Hawick bar to make its long-anticipated return at the end of April

Stephen Anderson. (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

After being loving restored the Queen's Head at 32 High Street is earmarked to open at the end of next month or early May - before the town's first Common Riding ride-out.

The pub had been closed since about 2011 and work started on the restoration of the 19th century property early in 2019.

But as a result of the pandemic and other factors the project has taken longer than expected.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Anderson. (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Because of the delays the man appointed to manage the pub, landscape gardener Stephen Anderson, went back to his day job until it was ready to open its doors.

That time has now arrived and Stephen is back on-board full-time and looking to hire staff.

He said: "If everything goes to plan we're hoping to open on Friday, April 29. I started in January 2019 and most of the work was done in 2019 but with Covid and whatever I went back to my landscaping business and I've only just got back in to do the finishing touches, like getting the beer taps in.

"It's very traditional décor in the downstairs bar and upstairs will be quite a fancy cocktail bar and we're looking to have two staff up and two down on a busy weekend.

"We've had to get the roofing work sorted that is why the scaffolding has been up for so long, but it's definitely a building worth saving."

Despite being shut for more than a decade, Stephen, who formerly ran the 13 Brew bar in the town, is aware that the watering hole retains a warm place in the hearts of many Teries, as witnessed by the numerous messages of support on its Facebook page.

He added: "We're going to have a good selection of beers, craft beers and casked ales.