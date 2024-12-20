H&H Farmstock end of year round-up 2024

From Scott Donaldson – Managing Director of Harrison & Hetherington

“As we reflect on 2024, it's been a year of significant growth and resilience in the livestock sector. Despite challenges from weather conditions, disease, and economic pressures, the markets for cattle, sheep, and machinery have remained strong, with auction values continuing to rise. Harrison & Hetherington has seen record-breaking sales across multiple categories, reinforcing the vital role of live auctions in driving value and supporting the farming community.

Prime cattle values at both Carlisle and St Boswells have risen steadily throughout the year, with averages now well over £3/kg for steers and heifers, and over £2.80/kg for prime bulls. A major highlight has been the values per head, with averages surpassing £2000 and heavy cattle reaching £2500. Heavy cattle, often devalued by major processors, have thrived in live auctions, driving demand. Cast cow numbers have declined due to reductions in suckler herds and constraints on dairy farmers through milk contracts. Prices, however, remain strong, with those avoiding the auction system potentially losing out on up to £200 per head. A new Borderway record was set at our Christmas Show on December 2nd, with a British Blue cow from Brennand Farm, Clitheroe selling for £3538, an outstanding £3.53/kg for 1001kg.

Prime sheep rings at St Boswells, Wooler, Carlisle, and Kirkby Stephen have also seen buoyant trade throughout the year. Quality lambs regularly sold above £4/kg, with heavy lambs frequently exceeding £200 per head, and top export lambs hitting £5/kg. Cast ewe trade has been strong, with the largest and best ewes selling for over £400. Similarly, store cattle and lambs have followed this trend, with store lambs consistently averaging over £100.

High prices in prime and store rings have led to rising breeding stock values. Reduced breeding sheep and cattle numbers across the region have driven increased demand, with all classes of stock achieving higher prices. Dairy cattle have remained strong throughout the year, with freshly calved heifers maintaining the high values set earlier in the year. Though bedding costs have pushed more onto the market, the overall demand has stayed consistent, driven by increasing confidence in future milk prices.

This year has been one of our most successful in Farm Machinery and Plant Sales. Alongside our growing monthly online machinery sales, we had particularly notable successes with the Templeton’s Agricultural Contractors sale in June and the Glendinning Plant sale in November.

As always, the weather has played its part and challenged us, lambing time was difficult especially for the low ground early lambings. Summer never really made an appearance, with sunny harvest days few and far between resulting in poor grain yields and less straw which is likely to impact feed and bedding prices this winter.

Disease has been another issue for livestock farmers, particularly Bluetongue Virus (BTV) and Schmallenberg Virus (SBV), both spread by midges from the European Continent. The spread of Bluetongue Virus from Southeast England has impacted many farmers, but the greatest blow for H&H has been the closure of livestock exports to Ireland, an essential trading route for beef, sheep, and dairy genetics. This closure has been in effect since November 2023 and shows no sign of reopening soon. To counter this, we’ve forged stronger ties with our Irish customers through a partnership with Denis Barrett Auctions in Cork, allowing us to bring the H&H brand to Ireland directly.

Farming is an industry that should be cherished not shredded and in the latest Budget, our government hit the farming and rural communities with a number of blows in different ways. The government’s decisions on Inheritance Tax Relief, National Insurance contributions, fertiliser taxes, and the withdrawal of VAT exemptions for crew cab pickups have dealt a heavy blow to an industry vital to feeding the nation.

Looking ahead to 2025, we expect more of the same for livestock producers - tightening supply and strong demand driving values higher. The reduction in suckler cows and ewes, alongside declining production in Australia and New Zealand, (Farmers Weekly NZ quote a 1.1 million drop in this year’s lamb crop), will likely continue to push lamb and mutton prices up. Globally, beef is in short supply, and UK supermarkets are increasingly relying on beef from the dairy herd, but supply remains tight as demand grows. In the US, beef prices have risen by 39% over the past year, signalling similar pressures worldwide.

As more farming families reassess their futures following Rachel Reeves’ budget, we expect the various environmental schemes to gain popularity. Despite this, I remain very optimistic about the future of livestock farming in our region. We have the land, climate, knowledge, and expertise to thrive in abundance, so we need to make sure that we encourage our sons and daughters to consider farming a real future.

It's essential to encourage the next generation of farmers to see the potential in agriculture. It was heartening to welcome 200 young farmers from several Cumbrian YF Clubs to Borderway on December 3rd for a night of stock judging, an auctioneer’s competition, and insights into careers within the H&H Group.

As I write this, Storm Darragh is battering the country, reminding us of the unwavering dedication of farmers, who work tirelessly 365 days a year, regardless of the weather. British farmers play a crucial role in both food production and the care of our countryside. Their contribution is immense and deserves far greater recognition than the government seems willing to offer. I hope it comes back to bite the government.”