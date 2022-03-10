Heartland Market a success in Galashiels

There was certainly a buzz around the town from its opening at 10am, and co-founder Emily McGowan said she was delighted with the turnout.

She said: “It massively exceeded our expectations in terms of numbers, with around 2,500 shoppers there over the four hours.

"Stall holders sold out super-quick. One sold out within 55 minutes, which she's never experienced before.

"It’s great for the town, as retailers have reported being busier than usual as well.

"It was never just about getting people to walk up and down that small part of Channel St; it was about bringing more people into the town as a whole and that has been the case. The hard work starts now and we need to build on that success.”

The market will take place on the first Saturday of every month.

