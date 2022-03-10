Organisers Lauren Jamieson, Emily McGowan and Esther McLuckie at the first Heartland Market in Galashiels on Saturday. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

Heartland Market a success in Galashiels

Galashiels’ new market, showcasing local artisan makers, crafters and bakers, took place on Saturday and it was hailed a great success by organisers.

By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 9:30 am

There was certainly a buzz around the town from its opening at 10am, and co-founder Emily McGowan said she was delighted with the turnout.

She said: “It massively exceeded our expectations in terms of numbers, with around 2,500 shoppers there over the four hours.

"Stall holders sold out super-quick. One sold out within 55 minutes, which she's never experienced before.

"It’s great for the town, as retailers have reported being busier than usual as well.

"It was never just about getting people to walk up and down that small part of Channel St; it was about bringing more people into the town as a whole and that has been the case. The hard work starts now and we need to build on that success.”

The market will take place on the first Saturday of every month.

The new market showcased local artisan makers, crafters and bakers. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

The town saw around 2,500 visitors on the day of the market ... much busier than usual. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Stallholders came predominantly from the Galashiels area. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

Lauren Jamieson and Nicole Murray from The Colourful Edit. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

